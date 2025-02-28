Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Struggles in Spring Start
Reds' ace Hunter Greene made his second start of the spring on Friday afternoon. After a 1-2-3 first inning, the Athletics scored five runs off of him in the second.
With a man on and two outs in the second inning, Greene surrendered a pair of back-to-back walks to load the bases. A's shortstop Jacob Wilson singled before Lawrence Butler took Greene deep to make it a five-run second inning off the 25-year-old flamethrower.
Greene has struggled in both of his spring starts so far, but spring training is as much about preparation as performance—pitchers often use this time to work on specific adjustments and build up for the regular season.
