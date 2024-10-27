The Cincinnati Reds Have a First Base Problem: What's the Solution?
First base was a problem for the Reds in 2024
The Cincinnati Reds ranked dead last in the National League and second-to-last in MLB in production from their first basemen. They combined for a .641 OPS at that position and were 25th in MLB with -4 defensive runs saved.
After Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit the injured list for good, Spencer Steer plays the majority of the games at first base for the Reds. He was the best of the bunch that tried to replace Encarnacion-Strand with a .729 OPS, nine homers and 30 RBI.
Ty France, Jeimer Candelario, and Dominic Smith were the other three players to play at least five games at the position. They all combined to have a worse batting average than Steer and hit less homers.
The real problem is Encarnacion-Strand. The Reds are counting on him to be the guy here. If he doesn’t pan out, then you move Steer to first and further weaken an already weak position group in the Reds outfield.
The hope is that Encarnacion-Strand really was that hurt in 2024. Former manager David Bell said, after multiple different press conferences explaining various fractured bones that Encarnacion-Strand had in his wrist, that he was actually dealing with ligament damage “all along.” If that is the case, then that would explain his poor performance when he was healthy.
In 29 games Encarnacion-Strand slashed a paltry .190/.220/.293 with two home runs and 35 strikeouts compared to just four walks. That is a very concerning stat line, if we say health wasn’t a factor.
I am clinging to that last point. Health was a factor for Encarnacion-Strand in 2024. He looks healthy out in the Arizona Fall League and is raking. Hopefully that will continue next season.
