Cincinnati Reds Prospect Poised to Build On 2025 Success

The Cincinnati Reds made a splash in the 2024 International signing period, signing outfielder Adolfo Sanchez for $2.7 million, the top-5 of that class, and the seventh consecutive player signed for a seven-figure bonus. Scouts raved over his swing and ability to drive the ball to all fields with power.

He debuted later in 2024, in the Dominican Summer League, splitting time with the DSL Rojos and DSL Reds. That season, he slashed .216/.356/.345 with 11 extra-base hits, 18 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. His biggest struggle was the strikeout. He struck out 60 times in 139 at-bats, walking just 30 times. He needed more refinement, so the club opted to keep him in the DSL for another season.

In the 2025 season, Sanchez flipped the script. He improved in every category offensively. He finished with 13 extra-base hits, slashed .339/.474/.504. Most importantly, he cut down on the strikeouts dramatically. He struck out just 21 times and walked 24 times in 121 at-bats. He earned a spot on the Dominican Summer League All-Star team alongside two other Reds prospects, Iker Redona and Pablo Nunez, and was promoted to the Arizona Complex Bridge League, making his United States debut later in August.

The 11th-ranked prospect in the organization has all the tools to be a really good hitter and solid defender. He plays primarily centerfield, but shows some projection for a corner outfield spot as he matures. He hits the ball hard, and this season he showed more launch in his swing, driving the ball in the gaps with power. I'm excited to see what he can do in the Arizona Complex League to start 2026.

