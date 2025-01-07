Do Cincinnati Reds Have a Middle of the Lineup Hitter on the Roster?
The Cincinnati Reds had a problem scoring runs in 2024 and much of that stemmed from a lack of consistent production in the middle of the order. Could the solution to this problem be on the roster already?
Smart money says no, but there are two guys to keep an eye on.
The Reds entered this offseason needing help in the lineup. Some, like myself, believed they could have answered two birds with one stone by signing an outfielder like Teoscar Hernandez. That didn't happen.
Only Anthony Santander remains who could meet this requirement. Although, some questions remain as to how long he will actually be an outfielder.
So it is likely the Reds answer these questions on an individual basis. Find an outfielder, find a middle of the order bat. The Reds may gamble that they already have that middle of the order bat on the team.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand profiles like a cleanup hitter. His scouting report is all about his hitting ability and his power. I can explain his struggles in 2024 with continued injuries to his right hand, but that doesn’t mean you can conveniently forget about those injuries for 2025. He will need to prove he is healthy before we can worry about his effectiveness.
Matt McLain is another interesting option, but health remains a question. He looked healthy in the Arizona Fall League, but he will need to continue to show that in Goodyear. His track record is too small to rely on, but in limited time (21 games) as a No. 3 hitter, McLain was good enough to be 30% above league average. Hard to bet on 21 games, though.
The Reds really need to be sure with this. If the return of Encarncion-Strand and McLain can really be counted on, then the Reds will not need to worry about spending big money for big power. The front office has spent the offseason removing doubt from the starting rotation and the manager’s seat.
They need to squelch doubt in the lineup, now. The best way to do that would be to bring in a big bat.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast