Former Cincinnati Reds Minor Leaguer Signs Deal With Pittsburgh Pirates

Former Cincinnati Reds minor league infielder Davis Wendzel signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week.

Wendzel appeared in 137 games for Triple-A Louisville over the last two seasons.

In 2025, the veteran slashed .251/.346/.433 with 30 extra-base hits in 94 games with the Bats last season.

The 28-year-old made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2024, slashing .128/163/.234 with three extra-base hits in 27 games.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Rangers out of Baylor University. He was their No. 11th-ranked prospect in 2020.

"Fearless at the plate, Wendzel works deep counts while hunting for a pitch to drive and accepts walks if he doesn't get one," MLB Pipeline wrote. "A right-handed hitter, he stays inside the ball well and uses the entire field. He focuses on working from gap to gap rather than selling out for homers, and he could get more out of his solid strength and raw power if he looks to turn on pitches more often."

Wendzel will look to make it back to the big leagues for the first time in 2024 with the Pirates.

