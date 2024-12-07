Free Agent Analysis: Cincinnati Reds Have a Good Batting Average on Big Contracts
The Cincinnati Reds are not known for spending big. They only have a few players who have signed contracts over $100 million total. Let’s look at how that money was spent:
1. Joey Votto, 10-Years, $225 Million in 2012
Votto will be the Reds next Hall of Fame, and possibly last Hall of Fame for awhile. He built up 64.5 career WAR for the Reds and was absolutely worth the money. Wasn’t his fault the franchise refused to spend to put a good roster around him.
2. Ken Griffey Jr., 9-Years, $112.5 Million in 2000
As we all know, the Reds deferred a lot of this contract up until last year. His iconic career wasn’t exactly reflected on his time in Cincinnati like it was in Seattle. He built up 70.6 WAR for the Mariners and just 12.9 WAR for the Reds while dealing with a myriad of injuries, mostly hamstring-related. It’s tough to rule that a success.
3. Homer Bailey, 6-Years, $105 Million in 2014
That's right, once upon a time the Reds were willing to carry not one, but two $100+ million players. Many will tell you this contract was a failure, and they’re right. In 12 years of pitching for the Reds, Bailey amassed 3.8 WAR. In fact, six of his 12 years were in the negative. For reference, Nick Martinez posted more WAR last year than Bailey did in his entire tenure in Cincinnati.
So one out of three was a major win. That means the Reds are batting .333 with $100+ million contracts. While that’s not great odds in real life, that’s an All Star on the diamond.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast