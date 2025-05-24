Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Bullpen and Defense Collapse Late, Reds Fall to Cubs 13-6

Hunter Greene returned on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

May 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (25-27) fell to the Chicago Cubs (31-20) 13-6 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Greene Returns

Hunter Greene returned to the mound on Friday. The flamethrower gave up a two-run home run by Pete Crow-Armstrong in the fourth inning. However, the Cubs forced him to throw a ton of pitched in the inning and he would exit after the fourth.

He allowed two runs on three hits, walked two, and struck out two.

Offense Scores Early and Often

The first six batters of the game reached base for the Reds and they got off to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After they led 3-0, they had the bases loaded with nobody out and failed to score again.

In the fifth inning, Tyler Stephenson ripped an RBI double and TJ Friedl added an RBI single to put the Reds ahead 6-2.

Bullpen and Defense Implode

Ian Gibaut came on in the seventh inning. With a man on first, Gibaut forced a groundball to Matt McLain, who tried to tag the runner on his way to second, but missed. The next batter hit a bloop between Santiago Espinal and Austin Hays.

With the bases loaded, Tony Santillan came in to replace Gibaut.

Kyle Tucker ripped a bases-loaded single to get the Cubs within two. Pete Crow-Armstrong followed with his second home run of the game, a grand slam that gave the Cubs an 8-6 lead.

Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to break the game wide open. Dansby Swanson added a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

News and Notes

  • Spencer Steer has three hits and raised his batting average to .225 on the season.
  • Scott Barlow leads Major League Baseball in appearances since 2019.
  • It was just the Reds' fourth loss of the season when leading after six innings. They are now 24-4.
  • The Reds are 6-16 when they do not hit a home run.
  • The Reds are 17-5 when scoring five runs or more this season.

Up Next

The Reds and Cubs will play game two of the series at 4:10 ET on Saturday at Great American Ball Park. Andrew Abbott will start for Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis