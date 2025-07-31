INSTANT REACTION: Spencer Steer Leads Reds to Much Needed Win Over Dodgers at Great American Ballpark
CINCINNATI -- Just when things start to look bleak and the season feels like it's teetering on the brink, this Reds team responds.
Spencer Steer's game-winning two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Reds to a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night. The win keeps the Reds as the only team in Major League Baseball to not be swept in a series this season.
The Reds are now back to five games over .500 at 57-52, and they could make a move or more Thursday before the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.
Here are our key takeaways from Wednesday night's 5-2 Reds win over the Dodgers:
Eighth Inning Rally Sparked By A Second Chance
Sometimes, you have to take advantage of plays the other team doesn't make. That was the case for Steer in the bottom of the eighth.
With two outs, Steer lofted a fly ball down the left field line that was foul. Dodgers left fielder Andy Pages leaped against the wall to try and make the catch, but he dropped it. It would have been the third out of the inning.
Given a second chance, Steer worked the count full and to 11 pitches. On the 11th pitch, Steer drilled the ball to deep center field all the way to the wall. Dodgers center fielder James Outman tried to rob him of a home run, but the ball went in and out of his glove and allowed Austin Hayes and Tyler Stephenson to both score on what amounted to a two-run triple for Steer.
Will Benson followed with an RBI single to extend the Reds lead to 5-2.
The Reds took advantage of a play the Dodgers didn't make, and they produced the game-winning rally to avoide the sweep and get back to five games over .500.
Nick Martinez's Quality Start
The Reds right-hander pitched beautifully Wednesday night. Outside of a two-run home from Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman in the top of the fourth inning, Martinez allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings. He threw 103 pitches, 65 for strikes.
This is the third time Martinez has thrown over 100 pitches, all of them coming since June 7th. He also went at least five innings in all six of his July starts, with six innings twice.
Martinez will be an important part of the Reds starting rotation going into August. If he can continue to be durable and pitch deep into ball game. it will serve the entire Reds pitching well heading into the pennant race.
Notes And Observations
- Elly De La Cruz singled off Shohei Ohtani in the first to drive in the Reds first run.
- Freddie Freeman's two-run home run in the top of the fourth was his 11th of the season.
- Ohtani pitched three+ innings before exiting the mound. He allowed five hits, two earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts. He threw 51 pitches, 32 for strikes.
- Scott Barlow earned the win for the Reds and is now 4-0 on the season.
- Tony Santillan picked up his third save of the season.
- The Reds bullpen pitched three shutout innings Wednesday night.
On Deck
The Reds now welcome the Atlanta Braves for two games at Great American Ball Park the next two two days, before the two teams play at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday night.
Thursday night's game will feature Reds All-Star left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.09 ERA) on the mound for the Reds against Braves right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.91 ERA). First pitch is at 7:10 E.T. with FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
Friday's game is at 12:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA) will start for the Reds against Braves left-hander Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29 ERA).
Saturday is the Bristol Motor Speedway game at 7:15 E.T. exclusively on FOX. Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will have the call. The game will also be on radio on 700WLW.
Chase Burns (0-3, 6.26 ERA) will start against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA).