Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Inks New Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers

Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson has re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal.

Robinson, 31, played in 25 games for Cincinnati in 2022, slashing .136/.136/.271 with four extra-base hits. He also spent the entire 2021 season with the Reds organization.

In November of 2023, Robinson elected free agency.

Robinson played in one game for the Dodgers in 2025, going 0-1 with a run scored. In 2024, he played in 26 games for the Chicago White Sox .129/.197/.129.

Robinson spent much of the 2025 season with the Angels and Dodgers Triple-A teams. Between the two, the 31-year-old slashed .261/.329/.363 with 17 extra-base hits. Robinson gives the Dodgers minor league depth after Ben Rortvedt was claimed off waivers by the Reds earlier this offseason.

The Reds went 83-79 in the 2025 season, making the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.

