One Hire the Cincinnati Reds Shouldn't Make After Firing Manager David Bell

The Reds made a change for a reason.

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) looks on from the dugout in the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Reds lost the opening game of the series, 5-4.
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) looks on from the dugout in the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Reds lost the opening game of the series, 5-4.
By firing David Bell, the Cincinnati Reds made a decision to change the direction of the franchise. That means the plan for the next hire should be clear.

The Reds endured a lot of sloppy performances in 2024. Early on in the season it was explained away as something that more experience will eradicate. When the problems persisted throughout the year, even into the final month, the excuse was about the youth that was on the roster.

A new voice and a new understanding of this young, but talented roster is needed. The next Reds manager should not be someone that's currently in the clubhouse.

Freddie Benavides is said to be on the list of people Nick Krall will talk to. Derek Johnson has been here for awhile now and there may be some minor league coaches given an interview. The Reds need an outside hire to come in here and clean up the mistakes. Give a new perspective to some player who may be a little set in their ways, and move forward.

The main word players use when reflecting on Bell’s tenure was comfort. The next manager should not be comfortable with the players. Comfort has not led to wins. It’s time for a course correction.

