Reds Manager Terry Francona on What Went Wrong Late in Monday's Loss to Phillies
The Reds fell to the Phillies 4-1 on Monday night, but it was much closer than that score suggests. With two outs in the eighth inning, Andrew Abbott was one out away from throwing eight scoreless innings.
After striking out the first two batters, Weston Wilson doubled, and Trea doubled to left field and advanced to third on a throwing error by Gavin Lux. Abbott was pulled, and Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run off of Tony Santillan to cap off a four-run inning for the Phillies.
Terry Francona said it was never a question on if Abbott would be pulled before the eighth.
"Nope, we got Tony up, but he struck out the first two hitters," Francona said. It didn't look like he was out of gas."
It was the same story again for the Reds offense. They have scored more than three runs just twice since the trade deadline.
Francona credited Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker for shutting down the Cincinnati offense.
"He just threw four pitches," Francona said. "He didn't overpower anybody. He located his fastball; he would cut it, throw a changeup, and spin it. He just kind of pitched."
You can listen to Francona and Abbott's postgame comments below:
