Reds Right Fielder Noelvi Marte's Move to Outfield Has Unlocked His Potential
Noelvi Marte's bounce-back season has been one of the most surprising storylines of the season.
After missing half of 2024 with a suspension for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy, he struggled mightily in the second half.
This season, he started the year in Triple-A Louisville and quickly worked his way back up. In 64 games, Marte is slashing .288/.330/.504 with 28 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.
Early on, Marte really struggled in the field at third base and the Reds decided to move him to the outfield. Since then, he's been their everyday right fielder. That has helped unlock his potential even more.
As a right fielder, Marte is slashing .310/.339/.517 with 13 extra-base hits in 30 games. He's also shown off his strong arm from the outfield on multiple occasions.
After his walk-off single against the Blue Jays on Monday, Marte was asked by Jim Day about his move to right field.
"I think the best thing that's happened in my career is being moved to right field," Marte said in the postgame interview. "I am more relaxed playing there. I don't think too much and I enjoy the game more."
Not only is the move working, but Marte seems to be enjoying it. It's safe to assume Marte is Cincinnati's right fielder of the future and might even have the potential to move to center field.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast