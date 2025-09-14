Inside The Reds

Reds Swept in Crucial Series, Fall 7-4 to Last Place Athletics

A tough series.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 14, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws to first base for an out against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (74-75) fell 7-4 to the Athletics (69-90) on Sunday. The Athletics completed the sweep and the Reds have lost 15 of 22 games.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Bats Hot Early, Go Quiet Late

Noelvi Marte put the Reds on the board in the first inning with a solo home run to left field. Will Benson followed with a two-run home run in the second inning to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.

After that, the bats would go quiet. They would not score again until the eighth inning when Sal Stewart added a solo home run. The Reds have just seven hits in the game.

Nick Lodolo Struggles

Nick Lodolo started the game with three scoreless innings, but then proceeded to give up five runs over the next 2 1/2 innings. He gave up five runs on eight hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.

The Athletics added two late runs off of Zach Maxwell.

Up Next

The Reds will travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a three-game series starting on Monday. Zack Littell will start on Monday for the Reds.

News and Notes

  • The Reds went 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position.
  • The Athletics hit 10 home runs in the three-game series while the Reds hit five.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

