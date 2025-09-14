Reds Swept in Crucial Series, Fall 7-4 to Last Place Athletics
The Cincinnati Reds (74-75) fell 7-4 to the Athletics (69-90) on Sunday. The Athletics completed the sweep and the Reds have lost 15 of 22 games.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Bats Hot Early, Go Quiet Late
Noelvi Marte put the Reds on the board in the first inning with a solo home run to left field. Will Benson followed with a two-run home run in the second inning to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.
After that, the bats would go quiet. They would not score again until the eighth inning when Sal Stewart added a solo home run. The Reds have just seven hits in the game.
Nick Lodolo Struggles
Nick Lodolo started the game with three scoreless innings, but then proceeded to give up five runs over the next 2 1/2 innings. He gave up five runs on eight hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.
The Athletics added two late runs off of Zach Maxwell.
Up Next
The Reds will travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a three-game series starting on Monday. Zack Littell will start on Monday for the Reds.
News and Notes
- The Reds went 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position.
- The Athletics hit 10 home runs in the three-game series while the Reds hit five.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast