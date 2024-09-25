Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Jonathan India Says They Need a Manager to "Keep Us Accountable"

David Bell was fired on Sunday.

Sep 20, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Prior to the Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians , Jonathan India shared his thoughts on what they need in a new manager in an interview with Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"David was very easy to get along with as a manager. That's important for a younger team," India said. "You don't want to scare these guys away or be the bad guy. We need someone that's going to be more aggressive and keep us accountable. We should be better in this clubhouse about keeping each other accountable."

David Bell has long been known as a player's manager, fostering strong relationships with his team and emphasizing a supportive environment. However, as the Reds continue to develop their core, including players like India, there may be a growing need for a managerial approach that emphasizes greater accountability.

While Bell's style has its benefits, a shift toward a manager who holds players more accountable and instills a stronger sense of discipline could be a necessary step to ensure the team reaches its full potential, especially as they aim to compete at a higher level.

