Terry Francona, Emilio Pagan, and Others Reacts to Reds 5-2 Win Over Mets
The Cincinnati Reds won their sixth game out of their last seven on Saturday, beating the New York Mets 5-2.
The Reds trailed 2-0 for the second game in a row, but rallied in the third to tie the game on a Mets throwing error and a Matt McLain single.
Jake Fraley gave the Reds a 3-2 lead in the fourth before hitting a two-run double in the sixth to increase the Reds' lead to 5-2. Fraley feels locked in at the plate and his shoulder feels good.
"I feel really good," Fraley said. "There was a lot of up and downs with the injury...The cortisone shot is doing its job. i feel good and we have a good team with the strength staff to continue to strengthen the muscles around my shoulder."
Nick Martinez battled through five innings to give up just two runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out five. The bullpen had to work out of a couple of tough jams, but they held the Mets scoreless over four innings.
The Mets had a sold out crowd on Saturday as they retired David Wright's number before the game.
"It was great," Martinez said. "If I wasn't pitching today, I would have been out there watching that. It's a pretty special ceremony. Heck of a career for David."
The Mets had Juan Soto and Pete Alonso up in the ninth with a chance to tie the game, but Emilio Pagan escaped the jam.
"That's why I fell in love with this game is for moments like that," Pagan said. "I enjoyed every second of that. I am sure Reds fans didn't. I had a blast out there battling some of the best players on the planet."
Reds manager Terry Francona said the bullpen really battled to close down the game today.
"We walked guys, which is never advantageous," Francona said. "We bent, but we never broke. Barlow made some really good pitches and Pagan just gutted it out. I thought Santillan was tremendous."
You can listen to Pagan, Martinez, Fraley, and Francona's full postgame comments below:
