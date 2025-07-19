INSTANT REACTION: Reds Season-High Five Games Over .500 with 5-2 Win Over Mets
CINCINNATI -- These Reds look they're ready to compete and win games and series, as evidenced by winning the first two games of their three-game series against the New York Mets.
They have fallen behind 2-0 through two innings in each of the first two games at the New York Mets this weekend, but both times they were undeterred. Saturday, they rallied, once again, for a 5-2 win to take the series and get to a season-high five games over .500.
Prior to Saturday, the Reds had multiple chances to get to five games over .500 but just hadn't been unable to come through. Saturday, though, they did. Even without the best stuff from starting pitcher Nick Martinez and TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz at the plate, the Reds found ways to get production from other hitters, including Jake Fraley and Matt McLain, and from their bullpen including Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft.
Cincinnati right-handed closer Emilio Pagan survived a drama-filled bottom of the ninth, with the Mets brining the tying run to the plate three times after the first. two batters singled and walked. Pagan, though, got Francisco Lindor to hit into a fielder's choice.
Then with one out and runners on the corners, Pagan battled to strike out Juan Soto. However, Soto nearly tied the game with a three-run home run to right field. Upon further review, though, the ball was declared to be just foul down the right field line.
Pagan got the final batte of the game, All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, to fly out deep to right to save his 21st game of the season.
The Reds have come to play, and they look ready to win games and series as the pennant race heats up and they play some of the National League's best teams.
Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds 5-2 win over the Mets Saturday afternoon.
Sixth Inning Goes Reds Way For Second Straight Game
The Reds broke Friday night's game in the sixth inning by scoring three runs to increase their lead from 3-2 to 6-2. Saturday afternoon, the Reds once again took control of the game in the sixth inning.
With runners on first and third and one out, the Mets made a call to their bullpen for right-hander Reed Garrett to try and work out of the jam. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson hit a ground ball to Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio, but a poor throw to second baseman Brett Baty allowed Stephenson to reach and Austin Hays to score from third.
Jake Fraley was up next with two outs and Stephenson on first, and he doubled down the right field line to score a fast-running Stephenson. That made it 5-2 Reds.
A fielder's choice and a double is what scored the Reds two runs in the top of the sixth. It was a good thing the Reds got those runs for the drama that came in the bottom of the sixth.
Reds left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers came on to start the bottom of the sixth and walked two of his three batters. Manager Terry Francona had seen enough, and he brought in right-hander Scott Barlow to stem the tide.
Barlow, though, walked the first batter he faced on a 12-pitch at-bat. His 11th pitch appeared to nip the bottom outside corner, but home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez didn't give Barlow a called third strike.
Now with the bases loaded, the Mets top of the order was due up. That's when Barlow clamped down and struck out leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo and got shortstop Francisco Lindor to ground out to first. No runs scored for the Mets despite them loading the bases.
The Reds have won the sixth inning two days in a row, and both times that inning proved to be a the game-changing inning.
Great Day For Jake Fraley
You have to feel happy for the day Fraley had on Saturday. After all the struggles he has endured this season, Fraley responded by going 3-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored against the Mets.
With his performance, Fraley is now hitting .240 on the season with five home runs and 19 RBIs. He could play a key role in the pennant race with his veteran leadership and toughness he displayed on the field and in the clubhouse.
Nick Martinez Battles To Get Through Five Innings
Martinez, like Nick Lodolo Friday night, allowed a run in each of the first two innings. Then, he settled in to throw three straight scoreless innings as the Reds overame the early 2-0 deficit.
The Reds right-hander threw 90 pitches, 60 for strikes. He allowed six hits and two walks but had five strikeouts.
If Martinez can keep delivering solid starts through the final two-and-a-half months of the regular season, the Reds pitching depth will remain strong as the Reds look to vault into the National League playoff picture.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds went 3-7 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
- The Mets went 1-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
- TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz combined to go 0-9 on Saturday.
- Spencer Steer and Jake Fraley combined to go 5-8 on Saturday.
- Tony Santillan struck out the Mets three-five hitters in succession in the bottom of the seventh on Saturday.
- Longtime Mets third baseman David Wright (2004-16, 2018) had his No. 5 retired by the organization in a pregame ceremony Saturday.
On Deck
The series finale between the Reds and Mets is Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.
Reds All-Star left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.07 ERA) will start for the Reds agianst Mets left-hander David Peterson (6-4, 3.06 ERA).
First pitch is at 1:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
