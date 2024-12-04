There's Only One Way a Garrett Crochet Trade Makes Sense for the Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds have been said to be a viable candidate to trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. While this isn’t a report that they are in negotiations to acquire Crochet, this is more of a commentary on whether they could complete a trade for him.
There’s only one reason why this would work and it would involve another trade.
Crochet pitched in every game last year, but only pitched a total of 146 innings. That’s just a smidge under 4 2/3 innings per start. He was dominant, though, sporting a 12 K/9 ratio. He combined that with a stingy 2 BB/9 meaning he was adept at striking guys out and even more adept at not issuing free passes.
Stuff matters in this age of pitching and Crochet has amazing stuff. He will cost a lot of prospects, whether quality or quantity, as the White Sox look to rebuild their organization. Should the Reds complete such a trade, it would likely require two or three top-ten prospects.
If the Reds trade for Crochet it will deplete the farm system. That is something Nick Krall has said on multiple occasions he will not do.
Say he changes course on that, though, and lands this deal. Crochet has two years of control left which means the rotation is set as the bonafide strength of this team for the next two years.
That still leaves a massive hole in the outfield, though, and little to no ability to trade for help from the prospect pool.
If the Reds are to spurn the free agent market and yet still find a way to fix their biggest roster issue this offseason, after making this hypothetical trade, they would need to deal MLB talent to accomplish it. That is why the only reason this trade makes any sense is if Krall has another deal ready to go where he ships one of his young pitchers for a quality starting outfielder.
Nick Lodolo for Brent Rooker, anyone?
