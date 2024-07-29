Inside The Reds

Ty France Brings Some Depth for Cincinnati Reds but Not a Difference Maker

Reds hope France can turn his season around at Great American Ballpark

Jeff Carr

Jul 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds traded for Ty France from the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon. The deal brings some depth to the Reds who badly need it.

Let’s stress the “depth” part of this, though. France has struggled at the plate and in the field, this season. He may be a nice bench bat, but he is not an answer to any sort of roster question that the Reds have.

He has slashed .223/.312/.350 this season with just eight homers and 31 RBI. Looking past the basic numbers though paints a bleaker picture.

He has always been a below-average contact quality guy but this year his strikeout rate has jumped up. Where he’s been around 16% with his strikeout rate the last three years, this year he’s at 24%.

Defensively he has taken a step back, as well. In years past he has been a guy who is just below league average in Outs Above Average. He usually fell around -1 to -2 every season, until now. This year isn’t even over and he is at -6 OAA.

He was Designated for Assignment a few days ago by the Mariners, so France falls into the category of Austin Slater when it comes to Reds acquisitions this year. The front office is making moves, but they need to make more if they believe they are building a better contender.

