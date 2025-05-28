Cincinnati Reds Draft Pick Named Organization's "Hottest Pitching Prospect"
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra went through each team in Major League Baseball and named the "hottest" pitcher in each organization over the past 30 days.
Their pick for the Reds comes as no surprise. Chase Burns.
"The move to Double-A for the 2024 No. 2 overall pick in the Draft has not been a difficult one," MLB.com wrote. "Burns has a 1.86 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in six starts over this time period, with an absolutely ridiculous 45/3 K/BB ratio over his 29 innings of work. For those of you who like ratios per nine innings, that’s 14 K/9 and 0.93 BB per nine, while Southern League hitters have a .204/.226/.330 line against him."
In his most recent start with Double-A Chattanooga, the right-hander struck out 10 batters over five innings, giving up just one run on three hits.
Burns has been phenomenal in his first season as a professional and it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the Major Leagues before the season ends.
You can see MLB.com's full list here.
