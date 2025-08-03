Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from August 2, 2025
Three massive home runs down in Louisville and Daytona
There were six Minor League affiliates in action on Saturday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (47-60) Won 9-0
- Sal Stewart went 1-5 with a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 2-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. Hinds is batting .304 with a .970 OPS in Triple-A. His first home run was 110 MPH off the bat and 431 feet. The second was 108.5 MPH and 392 feet.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Home run was 106 MPH off the bat and 411 feet.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-5.
Chattanooga Lookouts (53-44) Won 11-1
- Jay Allen II went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-6 with two RBIs and a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-5 with three strikeouts.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a walk.
- Kevin Abel pitched five innings, allowed five hits, two walks with four strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (32-65) Won 5-2
- Victor Acosta went 1-3 with a double.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4
- Ariel Almonte went 1-4 with a solo home run.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a two run home run.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-3 with a solo home run and a walk.
- Jose Montero pitched six innings, allowed six hits, two runs (one earned) one walk with six strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (46-53) Won 3-2
- Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a two run home run and a walk. His home run was 107 MPH off the bat, 443 feet.
- Tyson Lewis went 3-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4 with four strikeouts.
- Bernard Moon went 1-3.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2.
- Beau Blanchard pitched six innings, allowed three hits, one walk with six strikeouts.
DSL Reds 6, DSL Rojos 3
- Diorland Zambrano went 2-4 with two runs scored.
- Juan Brown went 2-2 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored.
- Yojanser Calzado went 0-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.
- Jaset Martinez went 3-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Enry Torres went 2-4
- Angel Salio went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-0 with three walks and a stolen base.
- Isaac Garcia went 1-3.
- Liberts Aponte went 1-3 wth a RBI and a walk
