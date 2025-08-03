Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from August 2, 2025

Three massive home runs down in Louisville and Daytona

Ricky Logan

Jun 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) runs onto the field before the game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
There were six Minor League affiliates in action on Saturday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (47-60) Won 9-0

  • Sal Stewart went 1-5 with a run scored.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. Hinds is batting .304 with a .970 OPS in Triple-A. His first home run was 110 MPH off the bat and 431 feet. The second was 108.5 MPH and 392 feet.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Home run was 106 MPH off the bat and 411 feet.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-5.

Chattanooga Lookouts (53-44) Won 11-1

  • Jay Allen II went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
  • Leo Balcazar went 2-6 with two RBIs and a run scored.
  • Cam Collier went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
  • Austin Hendrick went 1-5 with three strikeouts.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a walk.
  • Kevin Abel pitched five innings, allowed five hits, two walks with four strikeouts.

Dayton Dragons (32-65) Won 5-2

  • Victor Acosta went 1-3 with a double.
  • Carlos Jorge went 0-4
  • Ariel Almonte went 1-4 with a solo home run.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a two run home run.
  • Anthony Stephan went 1-3 with a solo home run and a walk.
  • Jose Montero pitched six innings, allowed six hits, two runs (one earned) one walk with six strikeouts.

Daytona Tortugas (46-53) Won 3-2

  • Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with a two run home run and a walk. His home run was 107 MPH off the bat, 443 feet.
  • Tyson Lewis went 3-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4 with four strikeouts.
  • Bernard Moon went 1-3.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2.
  • Beau Blanchard pitched six innings, allowed three hits, one walk with six strikeouts.

DSL Reds 6, DSL Rojos 3

  • Diorland Zambrano went 2-4 with two runs scored.
  • Juan Brown went 2-2 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored.
  • Yojanser Calzado went 0-3 with a walk and two stolen bases.
  • Jaset Martinez went 3-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
  • Enry Torres went 2-4
  • Angel Salio went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Wanderly De La Cruz went 0-0 with three walks and a stolen base.
  • Isaac Garcia went 1-3.
  • Liberts Aponte went 1-3 wth a RBI and a walk

