Cincinnati Reds' Spring Breakout Roster Revealed: Four Prospects to Watch in 2026

CINCINNATI – Spring Breakout rosters have officially been revealed. There are four players I am keeping an eye on to be a legitimate part of the organization's future.

Pitcher: Trevor Kuncl

Kuncl is a prospect to keep an eye on this season. He made his Reds organization debut last season after a long road from college and independent ball and became an All-Star at Double-A for the Southern League. The 27-year-old pitched in 47 games in 2025 and was 4-0 with a 2.34 ERA with 20 saves in 23 opportunities, 51 strikeouts, and 17 walks. The Reds Minor League Reliever of the Year winner is projected to play at the Triple-A level and can potentially be a late-season option for a promotion and help the Reds bullpen.

Catcher: Ryan McCrystal

While the easy pick is Alfredo Duno, Ryan McCrystal put together a really good season in 2025 in A-Ball. The Reds’ 2024 ninth-round pick out of East Carolina University slashed .289/.344/.408 with four home runs and 24 doubles in 100 games split between Daytona and Dayton. This spring, he has two hits in four at-bats with a home run and a walk. Defensively, he offers flexibility being able to play at first base. He may reach the Double-A level this season and is an underrated sidekick to Alfredo Duno.

Infield: Cam Collier

I am a big fan of Cam Collier. In 2024, he started out red-hot, slashing .298/.326/.607 with seven home runs in April. He finished the season with a .798 OPS with 20 home runs. Last season, he suffered a torn UCL in his thumb, and once he returned in May, his power was nonexistent. I think that can be attributed to the injury and recovery. This season will be one of the most important seasons of his young career. Still just 21 years old, Collier could reach Triple-A fairly soon and very well can put together a season similar to Sal Stewart last year. Stewart was in a similar situation in 2024, dealing with injury and lack of power, and he came back strong the next season. Can Collier do that in 2026?

Outfield: Kien Vu

The Reds selected Vu with their ninth-round pick last season. His first week as a pro was not good. He went hitless and only reached base once via a hit-by-pitch. The next week, he went on to win the Florida State League's Player of the Week Award after batting .467 with six doubles and six RBIs. Vu is really good at a lot of things; there are not many holes in his game. Vu played 23 games in Single-A Daytona and will likely reach High-A or higher this season.

Full Roster:

Pitchers:

Edgar Colon

Trevor Kuncl

David Lorduy

Jose Montero

JeanPierre Ortiz

Chase Petty

Deivi Villaafaña

Aaron Watson



Catchers:

Alfredo Duno

Cade Hunter

Ryan McCrystal

Jirvin Morillo

Infielders:

Alfredo Alcantara

Edwin Arroyo

Leo Balcazar

Cam Collier

Steele Hall

Tyson Lewis

Carlos Sanchez

Outfielders: