Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 10, 2025
Three games were scheduled between the Reds Minor League affiliates. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (68-72) Won 2-0
Louisville extends their winning streak to 11 in a row.
- Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 2-4 with a RBI, stolen base and a run scored. With his stolen base, Hinds becomes the second Louisville Bat to have a 20/20 season.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-2 with a walk and a RBI.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4.
- Buck Farmer pitched a scoreless inning with a walk allowed.
- Luis Mey pitched a scoreless inning with a hit and a walk allowed.
Chattanooga Lookouts (70-60) Won 6-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a RBI, walk and a run scored.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-4 with a walk and two runs scored.
- Cam Collier went 1-5 with a RBI.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 2-4 with two RBIs.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-5 with three strikeouts.
- Jared Lyons pitched five innings with one hit allowed, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (0-1) Lost 4-2 (Game 1)
- Kien Vu went 2-4.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 2-4.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-2 with a walk.
- Cole Schoenwetter pitched four innings with a walk and four strikeouts.
