Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Chase Petty and Ty Floyd Continue to Impress on the Mound

Petty had his best start of the season on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (13-10) Won 1-0

  • Jacob Hurtubise went 0-1 with three walks and two stolen bases.
  • Will Benson went 1-5 with a walk-off single.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Ivan Johnson went 1-4.
  • Chase Petty struck out seven and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings. He walked two batters.
  • Joe La Sorsa allowed a hit, but pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
  • Albert Abreu walked a batter and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out one.

Chattanooga Lookouts (6-10) Lost 6-4

  • Jay Allen II went 0-3.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a double.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-3.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 0-3.
  • Kevin Abel gave up three runs on four hits in his four innings of work. He walked two and struck out five.

Dayton Dragons (6-11) Won 5-2

  • Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with a double.
  • Peyton Stovall went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with his third home run of the season.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 0-3 with a walk.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-3 with his second home run of the season.
  • Jose Montero gave up two runs on four hits in five innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out five.
  • Cody Adcock struck out three in his two innings of work. He gave up two hits and walked a batter.

Daytona Tortugas (8-9) Lost 6-3

  • Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Alfredo Duno went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Ty Floyd gave up one unearned run in four innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out seven.

Watch highlights below:

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

