Down on the Farm: Chase Petty and Ty Floyd Continue to Impress on the Mound
All four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Friday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (13-10) Won 1-0
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-1 with three walks and two stolen bases.
- Will Benson went 1-5 with a walk-off single.
- Rece Hinds went 0-3 with a walk.
- Ivan Johnson went 1-4.
- Chase Petty struck out seven and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings. He walked two batters.
- Joe La Sorsa allowed a hit, but pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
- Albert Abreu walked a batter and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
- Lenny Torres Jr. pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out one.
Chattanooga Lookouts (6-10) Lost 6-4
- Jay Allen II went 0-3.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3.
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a double.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-3.
- Dominic Pitelli went 0-3.
- Kevin Abel gave up three runs on four hits in his four innings of work. He walked two and struck out five.
Dayton Dragons (6-11) Won 5-2
- Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with a double.
- Peyton Stovall went 0-3 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with his third home run of the season.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-3 with a walk.
- John Michael Faile went 1-3 with his second home run of the season.
- Jose Montero gave up two runs on four hits in five innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out five.
- Cody Adcock struck out three in his two innings of work. He gave up two hits and walked a batter.
Daytona Tortugas (8-9) Lost 6-3
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-4 with a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
- Ty Floyd gave up one unearned run in four innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out seven.
Watch highlights below:
