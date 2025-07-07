Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Ace Provides Concerning Injury Update

This doesn't sound good.

Greg Kuffner

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene was originally supposed to make a rehab start with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday, but before Monday's game against the Miami Marlins, he spoke to reporters and said he will not be making that start.

Greene felt tightness in his groin area and said he would take it day by day. He also got an MRI, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Greene's return to the big league club was already probably going to be sometime after the All-Star break, but this could push it back even further.

The Reds have been getting by without Greene in the rotation, but could really use their ace back. This doesn't sound great.

Greene had thrown two bullpen sessions last week and reported that he felt fine.

You can see Goldsmith's full post below:

