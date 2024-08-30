Cincinnati Reds Avoid Sweep with Walkoff Win Against Oakland A’s
The Cincinnati Reds (64-70) employee some late game heroics to beat the Oakland Athletics (58-76) 10-9 on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Seeing-Eye Walkoff
With the bases loaded and one out, Reds trailing by two, TJ Friedl stepped to the plate. With Elly De La Cruz on second base, all he needed to do was get the ball to Theo outfield. He did so by hitting a ground ball that snuck under the gloves of the A’s first and second basemen. Jonathan India scored from third and De La Cruz jogged in from second to win the game.
Bullpen Woes Continue
The Reds entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead. Alexis proceeded to allow a solo home run to Lawrence Butler (the A’s outfielder’s fourth dinger of the series) and then allowed a walk and two more hits before David Bell finally pulled him. By then the Reds trailed 9-7.
The Second One is the Toughest?
This is just the second walkoff win for the Reds in 2024. Their first came back on March 31st when Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a walkoff home run to beat the Washington Nationals.
Up Next
The Reds welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to town for four games. Friday features a double header beginning at 12:40 PM ET.
News and Notes
- Tyler Stephenson extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
- The Reds are now 47-10 when scoring five or more runs.
- The Reds are 17-20 since the All-Star break