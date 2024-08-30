Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Avoid Sweep with Walkoff Win Against Oakland A’s

Friedl hits walkoff single for a Reds win

Jeff Carr

Aug 21, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) is greeted at home plate by center fielder TJ Friedl (29) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) is greeted at home plate by center fielder TJ Friedl (29) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (64-70) employee some late game heroics to beat the Oakland Athletics (58-76) 10-9 on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park. 

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Seeing-Eye Walkoff 

With the bases loaded and one out, Reds trailing by two, TJ Friedl stepped to the plate. With Elly De La Cruz on second base, all he needed to do was get the ball to Theo outfield. He did so by hitting a ground ball that snuck under the gloves of the A’s first and second basemen. Jonathan India scored from third and De La Cruz jogged in from second to win the game. 

Bullpen Woes Continue

The Reds entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead. Alexis proceeded to allow a solo home run to Lawrence Butler (the A’s outfielder’s fourth dinger of the series) and then allowed a walk and two more hits before David Bell finally pulled him. By then the Reds trailed 9-7. 

The Second One is the Toughest?

This is just the second walkoff win for the Reds in 2024. Their first came back on March 31st when Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a walkoff home run to beat the Washington Nationals.

Up Next 

The Reds welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to town for four games. Friday features a double header beginning at 12:40 PM ET.

News and Notes

  • Tyler Stephenson extended his hitting streak to 13 games. 
  • The Reds are now 47-10 when scoring five or more runs. 
  • The Reds are 17-20 since the All-Star break
Published |Modified
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/News