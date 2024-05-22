Cincinnati Reds Get Positive Injury News About Multiple Key Players
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, but manager David Bell had some positive updates on Wednesday.
Reds starter Nick Lodolo will throw an extended bullpen on Wednesday. If all goes well, he could be activated on Monday, May 27. He's dealing with a left groin strain.
Reliever Emilio Pagan will be active and available for Wednesday night's game against the Padres. He left Sunday's game against the Dodgers with a triceps injury.
Jake Fraley is "stiff," but X-rays were negative, which is great news. The Reds will continue to monitor him over the next few days. He was hit by a pitch on the hand in the first inning of Cincinnati's 2-0 win over San Diego on Monday night.
The Reds are 20-28 on the season. They're hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time since April 23-24 when they beat the Phillies in two-straight contests.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast