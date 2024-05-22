Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Get Positive Injury News About Multiple Key Players

Finally, some good injury news for the Reds

James Rapien

May 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, but manager David Bell had some positive updates on Wednesday.

Reds starter Nick Lodolo will throw an extended bullpen on Wednesday. If all goes well, he could be activated on Monday, May 27. He's dealing with a left groin strain.

Reliever Emilio Pagan will be active and available for Wednesday night's game against the Padres. He left Sunday's game against the Dodgers with a triceps injury.

Jake Fraley is "stiff," but X-rays were negative, which is great news. The Reds will continue to monitor him over the next few days. He was hit by a pitch on the hand in the first inning of Cincinnati's 2-0 win over San Diego on Monday night.

The Reds are 20-28 on the season. They're hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time since April 23-24 when they beat the Phillies in two-straight contests.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 