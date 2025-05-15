Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About TJ Friedl, Hunter Greene, and Others
It's been a tough season for the Reds when it comes to injuries. Mark Sheldon of MLB.com shared the latest on some key pieces.
TJ Friedl had a rough night on Tuesday. He was hit in the wrist by a pitch and then a couple innings later, he collided with Elly De La Cruz in the outfield. He eventually left the game. Friedl had an MRI that revealed a bone bruise. He pinch ran on Wednesday and manager Terry Francona said they hope he's ready to play on Friday.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand was placed on the injured list on April 17 with lower back inflammation. He is working out at the Reds complex in Arizona, but we haven't heard much more than that.
Rhett Lowder has missed the entire season with right elbow discomfort. He made a rehab start with the ACL Reds and then made a rehab start with High-A Dayton. He is expected to make another rehab start on Friday.
Wade Miley was sent back to Arizona after he had a small setback in his rehab, but recently made another start for High-A Dayton. On May 10, he struck out six batters in 2 2/3 innings.
Ian Gibaut is currently on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Louisville. He allowed a hit, walked a batter, and struck out two in his scoreless inning of work on Wednesday.
Jake Fraley was placed on the injured list with left calf tenderness on May 10. An MRI revealed he has internal bleeding in his calf muscle. His return could be sometime in late May or early June.
Sam Moll has been on the injured list with left shoulder impingement since April 14. He has pitched in nine games for Triple-A Louisville and has allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 8 2/3 innings. The Reds will need to make a decision on what to do with Moll soon.
Hunter Greene was placed on the injured list with a right groin strain on May 9. His MRI showed a grade one strain. Greene is expected to miss at least two starts.
Cam Collier has missed the entire season due to a left thumb injury sustained in spring training. He was seen with the ACL Reds on Wednesday and is expected to see game action soon.
Carson Spiers has been on the injured list with right shoulder impingement since April 20. According to Sheldon, he went out to Arizona on May 7 to be re-examined and was expected to start a throwing program earlier this week.
You can see Sheldon's full update here, including updates on Julian Aguiar, Jeimer Candelario, Noelvi Marte, Brandom Williamson, and others.
