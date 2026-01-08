Cincinnati Reds Avoid Arbitration With Three Key Players

The Cincinnati Reds avoided arbitration and agreed to terms with Gavin Lux, TJ Friedl, and Will Benson, according to The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer.

Gavin Lux's deal is reportedly worth $5.525 million. TJ Friedl's is for $3.8 million. Will Benson's deal is for $1.725 million.

Earlier today, the Reds agreed to terms with utility player Specer Steer.

Lux and Friedl are expected to have big roles for the Reds in 2026, similar to their roles in 2025. With the addition of Dane Myers, Friedl is likely to get more off days, especially against left-handed pitching.

For Benson, it'll be interesting to see where he falls into Cincinnati's plans. With the addition of JJ Bleday and Myers, the Reds have a lot of players who are capable of playing in the outfield. Last year, Benson saw sporadic playing time and it feels like he will need to go out and earn his spot on the Opening Day roster this spring.

You can see Wittenmyer's full post below:

Source: Reds also agree to terms with Gavin Lux (5.525m), TJ Friedl (3.8m), Will Benson (1.725m). Avoid arbitration. https://t.co/jtOgDFP5eI — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) January 8, 2026

