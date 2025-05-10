Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make History with 10-Run First Innings vs Houston Astros

The Reds scored 10 runs in the first inning on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

May 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
/ Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Coming into Saturday night's game against the Houston Astros, the Cincinnati Reds had scored four or less runs in six consecutive games.

On Saturday, the offense exploded for 10 first-inning runs. It was the most runs scored in the first inning by the Reds since April 3, 1989, also against the Astros.

The Reds saw 62 pitches in the first inning, walked five times, had 10 runners reach base safely, and scored 10 runs. All four of those were ranked first in Major League Baseball in the first inning of games this season.

Cincinnati's offense has been struggling lately and they desperately needed a breakout inning

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News