Cincinnati Reds Make Move, Address Weakness in Trade With Division Rival
With a little over 24 hours before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds have been linked to many possible trade scenarios to look to improve their roster for a playoff push. They made a move with a surprising trade partner on Wednesday afternoon.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Reds per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The Reds are sending number eight-ranked prospect and shortstop Sammy Stafura and relief pitcher Taylor Rogers in exchange for Hayes. Stafura was the Reds second round draft pick in 2023. Taylor Rogers was acquired via trade from the San Francisco Giants this offseason.
It's surprising to see the Reds trade with a division rival, but the move addresses a weakness for Cincinnati.
Hayes is one of the better defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball and with Noelvi Marte learning the outfield, it seemed like third base would be a major focal point for the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .236 with two home runs and has a .569 OPS. The Reds are getting an elite defensive player at the position, a Gold Glove winner, although he is having a down year compared to his standards.
Cincinnati could still make more moves. The trade deadline is Thursday, July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.
