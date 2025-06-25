Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Chase Burns Carves Out MLB History in Electric Debut
Cincinnati Reds starting pitchers Chase Burns made his Major League debut on Tuesday and accomplished something just two players in the history of MLB have done.
According to OptaSTATS, only 2 pitchers have done the following over the first 2 innings of any start in MLB history.
- Strike out six batters
- Allow no runs
- Strike out three former MVPs
Carl Hubbell was the only other player to do this. He accomplished it in the 1934 All Star Game.
Burns ended up giving up three runs on Wednesday night, but his first two innings were about as dominant as a pitcher could be.
You can see the full post below.
