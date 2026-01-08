CINCINNATI – The Reds, along with eight other teams in Major League Baseball, have terminated their contracts with FanDuel Sports Network, part of the Main Street Sports Network according to Even Drellich of the Athletic.

Main Street Sports Network, formerly Diamond Sports Group and Bally Sports, has been bought and battled bankruptcy over the last 12 months or more. They have missed payments on multiple professional sports leagues and teams, including the NBA earlier this month.

Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal was the first to report that news.

In November of 2024, the Reds announced that Major League Baseball would broadcast their games in 2025 before ultimately agreeing to a deal in January with FanDuel Sports Network. At the time, Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini seemed favorable to the news.

"Partnering with Major League Baseball ensures a bright future for our televised game coverage," Castellini said in a statement. "This collaboration provides fans with unprecedented access to Reds games, including direct-to-consumer streaming with no blackouts, while maintaining traditional cable and satellite TV options. And having MLB's production expertise and resources behind every Reds game broadcast ensures our fans will have a quality viewing experience."

It is unclear who will take over the broadcasts at the time, and what that means for the current personnel. Signs are pointing toward Major League Baseball taking over coverage. All teams can renegotiate their deals per the report. This will undoubtedly have some effect on payroll going forward unless a bigger deal becomes available in the future.

