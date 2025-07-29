Cincinnati Reds Predicted to Make Major Splash at Trade Deadline
ESPN is predicting that the Cincinnati Reds will make a major splash at the deadline. Multiple MLB writers have acquiring much-needed help before the July 31 trade deadline.
They have the Reds completing three pretty big trades, though the likelihood of one is low and another has no mention of what it would cost the Reds.
Jesse Rogers has the Reds getting Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks for right handed pitchers Ty Floyd (single-A) and Zach Maxwell (triple-A).
Alden Gonzalez has the Reds getting Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox but makes no mention of who the White Sox get in return.
Kiley McDaniel has the Reds getting Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in return for left handed pitcher Adam Serwinowski and right handed pitcher Connor Phillips.
Let me begin by saying that I would do ALL THREE TRADES, albeit we do not know the hypothetical return for Robert Jr. The other two trades with prices mentioned are SUPER reasonable and maybe even unbalanced in favor of the Reds.
The most likely of the three to happen is the Taylor Ward trade. It is possible other teams see value in the stuff that Phillips throws and believe they can fix his control issues. Serwinowski is a rising star in the Reds farm system and has been mentioned in a handful of potential trades.
The Diamondbacks would have to be against making that kind of trade for Suarez. While Ty Floyd is a very interesting prospect, he still has a long way to go to get to the majors. Maxwell has been a barrel of fun but has battled control problems throughout his minor league tenure. That return would be much lower than I’d expect for Suarez.
Robert Jr. is intriguing. Recent reports indicate the White Sox have told the New York Mets that any trade sending Robert to Flushing-Queens would have to start with New York’s current third baseman, Mark Vents. I can’t imagine Chicago is talking with Cincinnati and NOT asking for Noelvi Marte. I am out on that idea. Robert has not been good enough FOR TWO YEARS NOW to warrant that kind of asking price.
All in all, I think this continues to prove how active the Reds are in trying to get help through trades. The next 51 hours will be very fun.
Check out ESPN's entire article here.