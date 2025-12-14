Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Signs With Royals

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Kevin Newman has signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Newman played for Cincinnati in 2023, slashing .253/.311/.364 with 19 extra-base hits and eight stolen bases. The Reds designated him for assignment after the season.

Last season, News played in 56 games with the Los Angeles Angels and slashed .202/.209/.272 with four extra-base hits.

The 31-year-old has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks over his eight-year major league career.

Over his career, he's been a player who can play multiple positions. He's played first base, second base, third base, shortstop, and left field.

Newman was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona. He made his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs on August 16, 2018.

The Reds went 83-79 during the 2025 season and made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 20213. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



