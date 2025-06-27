Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Superstar Declines Home Run Derby Invitation

De La Cruz has 18 home runs this season.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates a solo home run in the eighth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates a solo home run in the eighth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 23, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz declined to participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.

"The time is coming," De La Cruz told reporters before Friday's game against the San Diego Padres, which suggests he may eventually do it.

The 23-year-old is having his best season as a pro, slashing .277/.351/.862 with 35 extra-base hits and 21 stolen bases. 18 of his 35 extra-base hits are home runs.

De La Cruz would be absolutely electric to watch in the Home Run Derby, but as a guy who wants to play in all 162 games during the regular season, it's probably smart to focus on rest during that time.

You can see Wittenmyer's full post below.

Published
