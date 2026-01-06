One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Earlier this week, we sat down with new Reds outfielder Dane Myers for an exclusive interview.

We covered everything from Skyline Chili and clubhouse culture to a moment where he thought his baseball career was nearly over.

Here is a sneak peek at his thoughts on Skyline Chili.

"I actually have (tried it) already," Myers said. My high school baseball coach is a big Cincinnati Reds fan so he actually came out there when we played the Reds when I was on the Marlins. He told me before we made the trip, 'You've got to try some.' He took me to get some and I actually enjoyed it. I can say I like it and I will probably be eating some more."

The former 6th-round pick out of Rice opens up about the minor league grind, the Rule 5 experience, what changed to completely flip his career, and how he found out he was heading to Cincinnati. Myers also dives into his strengths at the plate, his defensive identity, and what he’s focused on improving heading into the season.

Plus, Myers talks Terry Francona, Great American Ball Park, and how excited he is to share the field with Elly De La Cruz.

You can watch the full interview below:

