Cincinnati Reds Face Key Lineup Question Behind Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been asked to carry the load offensively since being promoted to the bigs in the summer of 2023.

After Cincinnati's offense struggled mightily last season, its biggest need this offseason was a middle-of-the-order impact bat. However, to this point, the Reds have yet to sign or trade a player that fits that description.

MLB.com recently posted an article asking what every team's biggest question is heading into Spring Training. For the Reds, that question is who will hit behind De La Cruz?

"After missing out on Kyle Schwarber at the Winter Meetings, the Reds are still searching for a middle-of-the-order bat to put behind shortstop Elly De La Cruz," MLB.com's Mark Sheldon wrote. "As they continue to explore the free agent and trade markets, they will also need their internal options to be prepared to produce. Young hitters like Sal Stewart or Noelvi Marte will have to prove in camp that they are ready to take the next step and become fixtures in the lineup."

The Reds signed JJ Bleday and traded for outfielder Dane Myers, but they still should make it an absolute priority to find an impact bat to help take the burden off of De La Cruz.

With the depth of the starting rotation, the Reds have a serious chance to be a legit contender if they find a bat to plug in the middle of their order.

