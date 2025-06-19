Cincinnati Reds vs Minnesota Twins Game Delayed for Second Time on Wednesday
After a two hour and five minute rain delay to start the game, the Reds and Twins have entered another rained delay in the bottom of the sixth inning.
After Byron Buxton hit a home run off Nick Lodolo on the first pitch of the game, Lodolo settled down to throw six innings of two-run baseball, allowing just three hits. He walked two and struck out four.
The Reds offense took the lead right back in the bottom of the first when Spencer Steer hit a ball into the right field seats for his sixth home run of the season.
Matt McLain and Will Benson added RBI singles to make it a 4-1 lead before the Twins got one back in the fourth.
The Reds have Jose Trevino at first base with two outs in the sixth inning. Since they have completed five innings, they could decide to make it an official game.
You can see the full announcement below:
