Cincinnati Reds' X-Factor Could Make All the Difference in Quest for Playoffs
CINCINNATI -- The Reds missed the playoffs last season, but considering new manager Terry Francona has taken his previous two teams he managed—the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians—to the Postseason in his first season with both teams, respectively, there is hope Francona can duplicate that accomplishment with the Reds in 2025.
If the Reds are going to make the postseason this year, their starting pitching will be a big reason why. A key to the Reds starting rotation this season is left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo.
Lodolo was a first-round draft pick by the Reds in 2019. While he has shown flashes of what he can be, staying healthy is going to be crucial for Lodolo to put it all together in 2025.
MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan believes Lodolo is the Reds' x-factor going into the regular season.
Harriagn writes on Lodolo: "With so many questions surrounding their offense, whichranked 26th in wRC+ (87) last season, the Reds’ playoff chances may hinge on how well their rotation performs in 2025. As a result, Lodolo’s development looms large for Cincinnati.
"Lodolo had a fantastic rookie season in ’22 (3.66 ERA, 11.4 K/9) but has notched a 5.11 ERA in 28 starts over the past two years, missing significant time in that span due to a barrage of injuries. The team is counting on the left-hander to make the same type of leap that another former top pitching prospect, Hunter Greene, did in 2024. Lodolo certainly has the stuff to do it, with a collection of pitches that all get outstanding movement."
There have been at least six new playoff teams in each of the last three seasons.
With Francona's winning pedigree and a healthy starting rotation, including Lodolo, the Reds could be one of the new teams that make the postseason in 2025.