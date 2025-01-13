Everything You Need to Know About The Cincinnati Reds New TV Deal: How to Watch in 2025
The Reds announced their new television deal on Monday morning.
Here is everything you need to know and how you can watch the Reds on TV in 2025:
If You Have Cable
The Reds previously announced that they planned to have Major League Baseball broadcast their games in the 2025 season, which would have put games on MLB TV, and have those games be available on cable through an upcoming TV deal. This new announcement will no longer allow fans in-market to watch games on MLB TV.
Fans will still be able games on cable if the cable company they have offers FanDuel Sports Network as a channel. If your cable company does not offer that channel, you'll have the option to purchase a standalone streaming option for Reds games through the FanDuel Sports Network app.
If You Don't Have Cable - In Market and Out of Market
If you do not have cable and you live in market, you will still have the option to purchase a standalone streaming option for Reds games through the FanDuel Sports Network app.
If you live out of market, you will still be able to purchase MLB TV. Nothing changes for you.
What Does The App Cost?
There has not yet been an annoucement on what it will cost to stream the Reds through the FanDuel Sports Network app.
Currently, fans can watch the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on the FanDuel Sports Ohio app. The cost is $19.99 per month with an option for $189.99 for the year.
What This Means for the Reds
This deal will give the Reds additional money and cash that they can put back into the team.
“The deal with FanDuel does enhance our economics slightly. Ownership does remain committed to re-investing every available dollar back into the franchise," chief operating officer and chief financial officer Doug Healy said. “It’s our goal to continue to give Nick [Krall] and his staff every available resource that the franchise has in 2025. Then it’s up to Nick how best to spend that.”
