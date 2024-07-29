Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher on the Move at the Trade Deadline
Rangers deal
In this story:
A former Cincinnati Reds pitcher is on the move … again.
Michael Lorenzen was traded to the Kansas City Royals by the Texas Rangers on Monday. The Royals are sending relief pitching prospect Walter Pennington to the Rangers.
Lorenzen has been a solid pitcher since leaving the Reds. He tossed a no-hitter in his first home start as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies last year. He has pitched for the Rangers, Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Angels since leaving Cincinnati.
It is encouraging to see another “small market” team going for it at the trade deadline in a year where they are succeeding. This seems like another point against the Reds standing pat during last year’s trade deadline. Hindsight is 20/20, they say…
Published