Reds Add to Organizational Pitching Depth, Sign Familiar Face to Minor League Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have signed left-handed pitcher Brandon Leibrandt to a minor league deal, according to the team's minor league transaction log.

Leibrandt spent parts of the 2024 season with Cincinnati, appearing in two big league games. He gave up seven runs on 11 hits over 6 1/3 innings.

In 2025, the veteran left-hander pitched in the Chinese Professional Baseball League and spent time with the Yankees Triple-A team. With Scranton, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.85 over 41 innings to go along with 37 strikeouts.

In the CTBC, he was dominant, going 7-3 with an ERA of 1.94 and 55 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings.

It feels unlikely that Leibrandt will make the team out of Spring Training, but he gives the Reds good depth in the minor leagues and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him at some point this season.

Leibrandt was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Florida State University.

