Cincinnati Reds Rival Makes Splash Signing in Free Agency

The Chicago Cubs and third baseman Alex Bregman are in agreement on a five-year, $175 million deal, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.

Bregman appeared in 114 games for the Boston Red Sox last season, slashing .273/.360/.821 with 46 extra-base hits, including 18 home runs.

Before the 2025 season, Bregman spent the first nine seasons of his Major League career with the Houston Astros.

This deal is one of the largest contracts the Cubs have ever given out in free agency.

What Does This Mean for the Reds?

It means the National League Central just got better and this deal improves the Cubs significantly. Going into the offseason, Nick Krall and the front office said that bullpen depth and finding some offensive help were their top priorities.

While the Reds have made a couple of nice bullpen signings, they've yet to add a real impact bat that could fit in the middle of the lineup.

While the Reds added outfielders JJ Bleday and Dane Myers this offseason, neither has yet established himself as a consistent, impact bat at the major league level.

The Reds apparently offered Kyle Schwarber $125 million, but he ultimately chose to return to the Phillies.

Spring Training is set to kick off next month. While their pitching depth has the chance to be among the best in the big leagues, they are still lack a power bat, and should do everything in their power to add one before Opening Day if they want to contend in 2026.

You can see Passan's full post below:

Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $175 million contract, sources tell ESPN. One year after their failed pursuit of Bregman in free agency, the Cubs land one of the biggest bats of the winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2026

