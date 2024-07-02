Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Off Against New York Yankees in New York
The Cincinnati Reds will travel to New York to take on the Yankees in the three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
The Reds come into the series with a 39-45 record and sitting at fourth place in the NL Central. They have lost 12 of their last 19 games.
The Yankees are 54-32 and currently second in the AL East. They have lost seven of their last 10 games.
The Reds offense has been feast or famine lately, but Jonathan India has led the way. In June, he hit .380 with an OPS of 1.041 and 15 extra-base hits.
Aaron Judge leads the offense for the Yankees. Judge is hitting .316 and leads the league in SLG (.708), OPS (1.144), RBI (82), HR (31), and Doubles (23).
Graham Ashcraft will take the mound for the Reds in game one. Ashcraft has a 5.45 ERA on the season and is coming off a game where he pitched 5 1/3 innings and surrendered six runs on nine hits in a 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Yankees will turn to Luis Gil, who has had a great season thus far. Gil has just a 3.15 ERA on the season, but over his last two starts, he has given up 12 runs on 12 hits in just 5 2/3 innings. The Yankees are 12-4 when Gil starts.
Game on of the series will kick off at 7:05 ET.
News and Notes
- Jonathan India has a 12-game hitting streak
- India has an extra-base hit in eight straight games.
- Santiago Espinal has gone 34 straight at-bats without striking out.
