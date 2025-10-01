Hunter Greene Roughed Up By Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in Game 1
The excitement of the Reds' first postseason game since 2020 wore off quickly as Shohei Ohtani took Hunter Greene deep during the first at-bat of the bottom half of the first.
Greene gave up five runs on three home runs and six hits in just three innings in his postseason debut. He walked two and struck out four.
Teoscar Hernandez and Ohtani both hit two home runs in the game.
The Dodgers' five home runs tied their franchise record for most home runs in a game in the postseason.
For the Dodgers, starting pitcher Blake Snell dominated the Cincinnati offense. Snell surrendered two runs on just four hits in seven innings. He walked a batter and struck out nine. Snell has given up just three runs in his last four starts and 26 innings. When healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in baseball.
The Reds will turn to Zack Littell on Wednesday in Game 2.
