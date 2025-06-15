INSTANT REACTION: Cincinnati Reds Rally to Beat Tigers 8-4, Take Series in Detroit
CINCINNATI -- Yes, you read that correctly. The Reds rallied from a 4-2 deficit after seven innings to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Sunday. With the win, the Reds take the three-game series and improve to 37-35 on the year.
The Reds have won a three-game series after losing the series opener for the first time since June 28, 2023.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Sunday's 8-4 Reds win over the Tigers
Rally Reds Finally Strike
During the Reds 12-game winning streak in 2023, the club was often referred to by the nickname the "Rally Reds." On Sunday, the Rally Reds finally made their presence felt in 2025.
Trailing 4-2 after seven innings, the Reds rallied in the eighth to score four runs and take a 6-4 lead.
A key play in the eighth inning was Christian Encarnacion-Strand's infield single that loaded the bases. Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry bobbled the ball, which allowed Elly De La Cruz to take second and Encarnacion-Strand to reach first.
Will Benson followed with a sacrifice fly to right to tie the game 4-4. Gavin Lux hit a single to right that gave the Reds a 5-4 lead. Encarnacion-Strand scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.
Elly De La Cruz Goes Deep Again
For the fourth straight game, De La Cruz homered. This one came in the ninth inning that extended the Reds lead to 8-4 in the ninth inning.
Don't look now, but De La Cruz now has 16 home runs and 50 RBIs while his batting average has climbed to .273.
Will Benson and De La Cruz are two of just five players in Major League Baseball to have a home run in four straight games this season.
Winning Road Trip
Sunday's win not only give the Reds a series win, but it also gives the Reds a winning road trip against the Cleveland Guardians and Tigers. These are two teams that made the playoffs in 2024, and the Reds just went a combined 4-2 against them both this week.
Winning the Ohio Cup and beating the team with the best record in Major League Baseball is a really good week.
Notes and Observations
- Wade Miley pitched five innings of two-run baseball, allowing just four hits and striking out five.
- Cincinnati went 4-12 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
- Detroit went just 2-11 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
On Deck
The Reds return home for a brief three-game home-stand against the Minnesota Twins. Tuesday night is game one of three, with left-hander Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87 ERA) getting the ball for the Reds fresh off a complete game shutout in Cleveland last Tuesday. Minnesota (36-34) will counter with right-hander David Festa (1-1, 4.76 ERA).
Nick Lodolo will get the ball on Wednesday (7:10 E.T.), and Nick Martinez will get the ball on Thursday (12:40 E.T.)
Tuesday's game will start at 7:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.