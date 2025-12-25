Cincinnati Reds Sign Utility Infielder to Minor League Deal

CINCINNATI –– The Cincinnati Reds added infield depth on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, they have signed former Washington Nationals' super utility man, Michael Chavis, to a Minor League contract with an invite to Spring Training.

Cincinnati adding the 30-year-old gives them depth, specifically at third base in Triple-A. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is the only player on the roster currently with experience at that level at the position. Chavis slashed .205/.289/.370 with six doubles and six home runs in 50 games with Chunichi. Over his Minor League career, he has a career .262/.330/.479 slash line with 160 doubles and 115 home runs in nine seasons.

While he has only played 100 games or more just once in his Major League career, in 2022 he played in 129 games with the Pirates. He gives Cincinnati depth at multiple positions. He plays three infield positions and has played both corner outfield spots in his career.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet offseason ever since missing out on Kyle Schwarber. They have resigned closer Emilio Pagan and brought in reliever Caleb Ferguson on a one-year contract. They have yet to address the offense to this point.

