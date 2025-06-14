INSTANT REACTION: Cincinnati Reds Return the Blowout Favor, Rout Tigers 11-1 on Saturday
CINCINNATI -- Less than 24 hours after getting blown out 11-5 in Detroit, the Reds bounced back and beat the Tigers 11-1 on Saturday afternoon. The series is now even at one game apiece between the Reds and the team with the best record in Major League Baseball.
Tyler Stephenson broke the game open for the Reds with a grand slam in the fifth inning, extending the Reds lead to 6-1.
Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain also homered for the Reds Saturday, and the 11 runs were more than enough to back up Brady Singer on the mound.
Here are our key takeaways from Saturday's 11-1 win in Detroit:
Bats Break Out
Cincinnati had 11 runs on 12 hits and slugged four home runs in Saturday's blowout win.
Stephenson's grand slam was the biggest hit of the ball game for the Reds, but he was joined by the Reds stars going deep on Saturday afternoon.
Elly De La Cruz's towering shot in the top of the fourth got the Reds on the board first, and it was his team-leading 15th of the season.
Matt McLain homered in the ninth inning, his eighth long-ball of the season. He finished with three RBI.
Spencer Steer homered in the fifth for his fifth home run of the season.
Singer's Solid Start
Singer pitched six innings of one-run baseball, holding the Tigers to just four hits, one walk and three strikeouts. He managed to get through six innings despite throwing just 56 of his 96 pitches for strikes.
With his performance, the Reds right-hander now has seven wins on the season and lowered his ERA to 4.34.
Perfect Pen Performance
After struggling the last two games, the Reds' bullpen bounced back Saturday afternoon to pitch three perfect innings.
Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan and Lyon Richardson pitched the seventh, eighth and ninth innings respectively to close out the game.
Notes and Observations
- Cincinnati went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
- Detroit went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.
- Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty went just 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven earned runs and five walks on Saturday.
On Deck
The series finale, and rubber match, is Sunday afternoon at 12:05 E.T.
Reds left-hander Wade Miley (1-0, 9.00 ERA) will be opposed by Tigers right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.32 ERA).