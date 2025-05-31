INSTANT REACTION: Reds Bullpen Falters in 2-0 Loss to Cubs at Wrigley Field
CINCINNATI -- The Reds managed just one hit on Saturday afternoon as they fell to the Chicago Cubs 2-0 at Wrigley Field.
Cincinnati is now 29-30 on the season, and they will have to win the rubber game on Sunday in Chicago to win the series against the Cubs this weekend.
Once again, another strong outing by a Reds pitcher, in this case Nick Lodolo, was wasted by the Reds inability to consistently get guys on base.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Saturday's 2-0 Reds loss to the Cubs:
Eighth Inning Woes
For the second straight game, the Reds bullpen allowed two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs. On Saturday, Cubs desginated hitter Seiya Suzuki doubled and shortstop Dansby Swanson singled in both Cubs runs. Both runs were allowed by Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft, who also allowed three hits and two walks in the bottom of the eighth.
Nick Lodolo's Starts Strong
The Reds left-hander pitched six shutout innings on Saturday, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out five Cubs hitters.
Lodolo finshed the month of May 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA, but his ERA is 3.10 overall on the season. In addition, the Reds left-hander did finish May with 28 strikeouts to just seven walks.
Offense Goes Ice Cold... Again
TJ Friedl, who has been swining a hot bat of late, got the Reds only hit of the game on Saturday. It was a two-out single in the top of the sixth inning.
Aside from Friedl's hit, the Reds lineup went 0-27 with just one walk and 11 strikeouts on a day where the Cubs first pitcher was a reliever in Drew Pomeranz. He only pitched one inning, before s trio of Cubs pitchers shut out the Reds offense the rest of the way.
The inconsistencies of this Reds offense are still continuing. Headiing into June, the urgency is only greater to eradicate those inconsistencies.
Notes and observations
- The Reds did not have any opportunities with runners in scoring position.
- Chicago went 2-13 with runners in scoring position.
On deck
The Reds will look to win the series Sunday afternoon in Chicago when they send right-hander Nick Martinez to the mound (3-5, 3.48 ERA) to the mound. Martinez has been having an outstanding month of May, and he will be opposed by Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon (4-3, 3.86 ERA).
First pitch is at 2:20 on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and on 700WLW.