Reds Designate Veteran Pitcher for Assignment

The Cincinnati Reds signed former top-five pick and outfielder JJ Bleday to a one-year deal on Saturday morning. In a corresponding roster move, they designated Keegan Thompson for assignment.

The 30-year-old spent the entire 2025 season in the minor leagues, pitching in 33 games for the Iowa Cubs, Chicago's Triple-A affiliate. He finished the season with a 6-2 record, a 4.50 ERA, a .265 batting average against him, and a 1.41 WHIP in 64 innings. He was used primarily as a bulk reliever. The Cubs designated Thompson for assignment on October 14, and he elected free agency.

Bleday was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins out of Vanderbilt University.

In four big league seasons, the 28-year-old has struggled to find his stride offensively, slashing .215/.307/.394 with 136 extra-base hits. In 2025, he slashed .212/.294/.404 with 14 home runs, but also struggled defensively with -6 Outs Above Average.

Bleday was non-tendered by the Athletics earlier this offseason.

Bleday was really good in 2024, slashing .243/.324/.437 with 67 extra-base hits, including 20 home runs. He would have hit 31 home runs at Great American Ball Park that season.

You can see the team's full announcement below:

The #Reds today signed OF JJ Bleday to a one-year Major League contract

and designated for assignment RHP Keegan Thompson. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) December 27, 2025

